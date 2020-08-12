Former NFL player sentenced to prison on drug charge

Richard Dwight Alston, 39, engaged in a multi-year, cross-country conspiracy to traffic in large amounts of marijuana and distribute it in Raleigh, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

According to court documents, investigators executed a search warrant in November 2017 for apartments believed to be storage sites for Alston’s marijuana organization. During the search, agents found more than 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of marijuana and more than $371,000 in U.S. currency.