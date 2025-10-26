Former Jets center Nick Mangold dies at 41, less than 2 weeks after announcing he had kidney disease

His death comes less than two weeks after the two-time All-Pro selection announced on social media that he had kidney disease and needed a transplant. He said he didn't have any relatives who were able to donate, so he went public with the request for a donor with type O blood.

“I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time,” he wrote in a Oct. 14 message directed to the Jets and Ohio State communities.

“While this has been a tough stretch, I’m staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I’m looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I’ll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon.”

Mangold said he was diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006 that led to chronic kidney disease. He was on dialysis while waiting for a transplant.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick’s wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

The Jets, looking for their first win of the season, announced the news about an hour before kickoff of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mangold grew up in Centerville, Ohio — about 45 miles north of Cincinnati.

Mangold was a first-round draft pick of the Jets in 2006 out of Ohio State and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times. He helped lead New York within one win of the Super Bowl during both the 2009 and 2010 seasons and was enshrined in the Jets’ ring of honor in 2022.

Mangold was the anchor of New York's offensive line his entire playing career, with all 11 seasons spent with the Jets. He started every game during his first five seasons and missed only four games in his first 10 years before an ankle injury limited his final season, 2016, to eight games.

“It's brutal,” former Jets coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan said during “Sunday NFL Countdown” while fighting through tears. "Such a great young man. I had the pleasure of coaching him for all six years with the Jets (from 2009-14). I remember it was obvious I was getting fired, my last game, Mangold's injured — like, injured — and he comes to me and says, ‘I’m playing this game.' And he wanted to play for me.

“That's what I remember about this kid. He was awesome. And it's just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family. (This is) rough.”

Mangold was released by the team in 2017 and didn't play that season. The following year, he signed a one-day contract with the Jets to officially retire as a member of the team.

“Absolutely gutted,” former wide receiver David Nelson, who played with Mangold for two seasons, wrote on X. “One of the best guys I’ve ever met — true legend on and off the field.”

Mangold's No. 74 jersey remained a popular one for fans to wear at games, even nine years after playing his final NFL game.

His long, blond hair and bushy beard made him instantly recognizable and his gritty, outstanding play on the field made him a fan favorite. He was active with charitable events and often dressed as Santa Claus for the team's holiday celebrations for children.

“Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership,” Jets vice chairman Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents and fans alike. His contributions on the field were extraordinary — but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable.”

Mangold is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their four children Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl