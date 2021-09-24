Former jail guard accused of violating inmate's civil rights

The charge filed Thursday stems from an October 2018 brawl at the Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland that lasted for seven minutes and was captured on surveillance footage.

Prosecutors said the guard — John McCloud, 28, of Parma — told supervisors that he blacked out when he fought and wrestled with the inmate, whose name has not been released. At the time, McCloud was accused of using excessive force and failing to report the incident immediately to supervisors. He resigned two months later.