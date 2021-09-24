journal-news logo
Former jail guard accused of violating inmate's civil rights

Federal prosecutors say a former corrections officer who fought with an inmate who tossed a banana peel at him has been charged with violating the inmates civil rights

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former corrections officer who fought with an inmate who tossed a banana peel at him has been charged with violating the inmates civil rights, according to federal prosecutors.

The charge filed Thursday stems from an October 2018 brawl at the Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland that lasted for seven minutes and was captured on surveillance footage.

Prosecutors said the guard — John McCloud, 28, of Parma — told supervisors that he blacked out when he fought and wrestled with the inmate, whose name has not been released. At the time, McCloud was accused of using excessive force and failing to report the incident immediately to supervisors. He resigned two months later.

The charge filed Thursday states that the inmate had “the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a correctional officer” and alleges that McCloud assaulted him while he was not resisting.

McCloud’s attorney, Edward Mullin, declined to comment.

