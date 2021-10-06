Former GM and oldest former MLB player Robinson dies at 100

He hit .268 with 172 homers and 723 RBIs in 1,315 career games. He had three consecutive 100-RBI seasons, with at least 22 homers in each of them, for the White Sox in 1951-52 and the A's in 1953.

“The Texas Rangers are incredibly saddened with the passing of the legendary Eddie Robinson, who spent nearly 70 years in professional baseball as an All-Star player and respected executive,” the team said in a statement. “For Eddie Robinson, it was truly a life well lived.”

The Rangers helped Robinson celebrate his 100th birthday last December, and said he made a final spring training visit to Arizona last February. The Texas native was a regular visitor to Rangers home games in his later years.

Robinson is survived by his second wife, Bette, and his four sons, Robby, Marc, Paul and Drew.

