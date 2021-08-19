journal-news logo
Former fraternity member in Ohio indicted in pledge's death

Another former fraternity member at Bowling Green State University has been indicted in the death of a pledge during an alleged hazing ritual

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Another former fraternity member at Bowling Green State University was indicted in the death of a pledge during an alleged hazing ritual.

A grand jury indicted a 22-year-old former student Wednesday on charges that include involuntary manslaughter. An attorney for the man declined to comment.

Eight current or former members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Bowling Green now have been indicted on criminal charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to hazing in the death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz.

Foltz, who was joining the fraternity, was found unconscious by a roommate after a party in March and died three days later.

He died after drinking an entire bottle of bourbon and could not walk on his own afterward, according to the findings from a law firm hired by the university.

The investigation said the fraternity members who organized the event were well aware of how dangerous it could be, going as far as setting up trash cans for vomiting and telling pledges to let professors know they likely would not be in class the next day.

