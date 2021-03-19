Former federal prosecutor to help with hazing investigation

The school and local law enforcement are investigating what happened to sophomore Stone Foltz, 20, at an off-campus event. The university has put the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on interim suspension.

School officials said Friday that they're assisting law enforcement and doing their own investigation about potential violations of the student code of conduct. The school recognizes "the seriousness of the situation" and will have David DeVillers, who recently stepped down as the U.S. attorney for southern Ohio, assist with the conduct investigation, according to a statement sent by the university.