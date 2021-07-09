Former Cavs G Dellavedova signs 3-year deal with Melbourne

Dellavedova's last two seasons were marked by injuries, including a concussion that limited him to just 13 games this past season. Although he was a mentor to young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, the Cavs were not planning to re-sign him as a free agent.

Dellavedova will play in his third Olympics for Australia this summer in Tokyo.

