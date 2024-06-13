Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar suing media company over his firing as pregame radio host

In the lawsuit filed on April 4, Kosar alleges the company breached its contract. He also claims Myles “verbally assaulted” him.

Kosar made a $19,000 ceremonial bet — he wore No. 19 during his NFL career — on the Browns beating the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He alleges Myles told him at a charity event that he had to place the wager as part of his contract with BIGPLAY.

Soon after, the Browns pulled Kosar from their broadcasts, citing the league's policy on gambling, which prohibits employees from betting on games.

Kosar also alleges that he eventually lost a personal services contract worth $200,000 with the Browns because of his dealings with BIGPLAY.

An Ohio native, Kosar led the Browns to three AFC championship game appearances. He was cut by Cleveland coach Bill Belichick in 1993 and went on to win a Super Bowl as a backup with Dallas.

Kosar has worked with the Browns in various capacities since retiring in 1996. Last week, he attended a charity softball game hosted by current Cleveland tight end David Njoku.

Kosar passed for 23,301 yards and threw 124 touchdown passes from 1985-96. He was a star at the University of Miami before being drafted by the Browns first overall in the 1985 supplemental draft.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl