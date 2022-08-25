Former Browns center, NFLPA president JC Tretter retires

Tretter, who will continue to serve as president of the NFL Players Association, only missed one game for Cleveland over the past five seasons despite battling injuries. He said on Twitter that he's decided “to stop playing when I wanted to — on my own terms.”

While he'll no longer be on the field, Tretter will stay close to the game as union president. Tretter was instrumental in setting up team COVID-19 protocols and helping the league navigate pandemic-related challenges during the 2020 season.