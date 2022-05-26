'Forgotten Four' to be honored during Hall of Fame week

Washington and Strode signed with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams. Willis and Motley signed with the Cleveland Browns of the-then new All-America Football Conference.

Jackie Robinson broke the racial barrier in professional baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

The Pioneer Award has been presented only nine other times. The first recipient was Fred Gehrke, the Rams halfback who devised the idea of a helmet logo in 1948. Longtime NFL executive Joe Browne was the most recent recipient of the award, receiving it in 2016 after more than 50 years with the league.

Future Pro Football Hall of Famers Fritz Pollard and Duke Slater were the first Blacks to integrate football in 1920 and 1922, respectively.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL