Forecasters probe possible tornadoes in Pennsylvania, ohio

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The National Weather Service on Friday planned to survey damage to determine whether tornadoes touched down as storms swept across parts of western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio.
Radar data in Pennsylvania on Thursday night indicated three twisters swirled near Mt. Nebo and Hampton in Allegheny County and Buffalo Township in Washington County, forecasters said.
The National Service in Cleveland issued 11 tornado warnings, the most for a single day in that area dating back to 2005, forecasters said.
A roof was ripped off a house in Wickliffe and a tree fell on a neighboring home in the Ohio community. Power outages were reported across Northeast Ohio.
There also were power outages reported in western Pennsylvania where utility crews faced repairing downed wires.
A Target store sustained storm damage in Ohio Township.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.