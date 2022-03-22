Football Hall of Fame announces inaugural excellence awards

The program was created to recognize significant off-the-field contributors to football. The categories are: assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel.

In the assistant coaches category, Gibbs was honored along with Jimmy Raye, Terry Robiske, Fritz Shurmer and Ernie Zampese. Browne was joined by Jim Saccomano, Charlie Dayton, Joe Gordon and Gary Wright in the public relations personnel category.