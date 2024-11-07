Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's popular dog, Ben, dies

Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says his beloved dog, Ben, has died at age 10
FILE - ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Ben watch players warm up before the start of an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced Thursday that his beloved dog, Ben, died at age 10.

Ben was a golden retriever who gained fame for regularly accompanying Herbstreit to games and even appearing on set and the sideline.

Herbstreit, who calls college football on ESPN and NFL games on Amazon Prime Video, posted on X that cancer had spread through his dog's organs and "there was nothing left we could do — we had to let him go."

The 55-year-old former Ohio State quarterback said he's had dogs his whole life but “Ben was 1 on 1.”

Ben last traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, for the Hoosiers’ game against Washington on Oct. 26. His friendliness and frolicking made him a favorite with players, coaches and fans, and condolences poured in online.

___

