Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's popular dog, Ben, dies

Herbstreit, who calls college football on ESPN and NFL games on Amazon Prime Video, posted on X that cancer had spread through his dog's organs and "there was nothing left we could do — we had to let him go."

The 55-year-old former Ohio State quarterback said he's had dogs his whole life but “Ben was 1 on 1.”

Ben last traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, for the Hoosiers’ game against Washington on Oct. 26. His friendliness and frolicking made him a favorite with players, coaches and fans, and condolences poured in online.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football