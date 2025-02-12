Folgueiras leads Robert Morris against Cleveland State after 35-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Cleveland State after Alvaro Folgueiras scored 35 points in Robert Morris' 81-76 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Vikings have gone 12-2 in home games. Cleveland State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials are 10-5 against conference opponents. Robert Morris ranks third in the Horizon League with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Folgueiras averaging 2.5.

Cleveland State's average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 10.7 more points per game (75.8) than Cleveland State gives up (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 12.2 points. Tevin Smith is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Kam Woods is shooting 35.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Colonials. Folgueiras is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Colonials: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.