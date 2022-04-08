journal-news logo
X

Flyers score 3 in the second period, top Blue Jackets 4-1

Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Owen Tippett during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Owen Tippett during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

news
By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Kevin Connauton, Owen Tippett and Noah Cates scored in Philadelphia’s three-goal second period and the Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 for their second straight road win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kevin Connauton, Owen Tippett and Noah Cates scored in Philadelphia's three-goal second period and the Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Thursday night for their second straight road win.

Travis Konecny added a goal in the third period, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and Kevin Hayes had a pair of assists for Philadelphia, which has won two of its last three games overall.

Eric Robinson scored Columbus’ lone goal and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots in the Blue Jackets’ third straight home loss and eighth in nine games.

Robinson put the Blue Jackets on the scoreboard with his second short-handed goal of the season, just 19 seconds into a power play for the Flyers at 15:06 of the first period.

With Philadelphia trailing 1-0, Connauton tied it at the 12-minute mark of the second period with an unassisted sniper shot from the left circle for his first goal of the season.

The Flyers took the lead 1:26 later when Tippett pounced on a puck that rebounded off the boards and he wristed it from the slot for his second goal since coming to Philadelphia from Florida in the trade for Claude Giroux.

Another bounce off the boards at 16:41 landed on the stick of the rookie Cates, who shoveled it past Merzlikins for his second career goal — both against the Blue Jackets — in his nine-day, five-game NHL career.

Konecny’s goal with 3:05 remaining made it 4-1.

NEXT UP

Flyers: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Visit Detroit on Saturday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Ronnie Attard, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Philadelphia Flyers' Ronnie Attard, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Ronnie Attard, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones, left, makes a save in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones, left, makes a save in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones, left, makes a save in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson, right, shoots the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson, right, shoots the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson, right, shoots the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist race for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Credit: Derik Hamilton

Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist race for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Credit: Derik Hamilton

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist race for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Credit: Derik Hamilton

Credit: Derik Hamilton

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates, left, tries to hit the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates, left, tries to hit the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates, left, tries to hit the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, right, checks Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, right, checks Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, right, checks Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, tries to clear the puck as Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, tries to clear the puck as Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, tries to clear the puck as Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

In Other News
1
Big COVID testing sites to close amid decreased demand
2
33 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
3
Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers
4
Top local news for Thursday, April 7, 2022
5
Safari, Sky Ride, Vortex and more: Multiple Kings Island owners brought...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top