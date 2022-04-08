Flyers score 3 in the second period, top Blue Jackets 4-1

The Flyers took the lead 1:26 later when Tippett pounced on a puck that rebounded off the boards and he wristed it from the slot for his second goal since coming to Philadelphia from Florida in the trade for Claude Giroux.
Another bounce off the boards at 16:41 landed on the stick of the rookie Cates, who shoveled it past Merzlikins for his second career goal — both against the Blue Jackets — in his nine-day, five-game NHL career.
Konecny’s goal with 3:05 remaining made it 4-1.
NEXT UP
Flyers: Host Anaheim on Saturday night.
Blue Jackets: Visit Detroit on Saturday night.
—
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Ronnie Attard, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Ronnie Attard, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones, left, makes a save in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones, left, makes a save in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson, right, shoots the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Cam Atkinson, right, shoots the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Vladislav Gavrikov defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist race for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Credit: Derik Hamilton
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Adam Boqvist race for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Blue Jackets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Credit: Derik Hamilton
Credit: Derik Hamilton
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Joel Farabee, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates, left, tries to hit the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Philadelphia Flyers' Noah Cates, left, tries to hit the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Patrick Brown fight for a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, right, checks Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, right, checks Philadelphia Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, tries to clear the puck as Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, tries to clear the puck as Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete