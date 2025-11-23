Florida to induct former coach Urban Meyer into the team's ring of honor next season

Meyer will join Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Tim Tebow, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood in the team’s ring of honor at Florida Field. The date of his induction will be announced later.

The Gators originally planned to induct Meyer into their ring of honor to open the 2022 season, while one of his previous teams, Utah, visited the Swamp. But Meyer's lone NFL season in 2021 ended with him getting fired after allegedly kicking a player, so it was put on hold.

Instead, Meyer will receive the program's biggest honor after getting into the NFF Hall of Fame. He will be inducted formally inducted into the Hall of Fame next month in Las Vegas.

Meyer was Florida's head coach for six seasons (2005-10). He went 65-15 with the Gators, including a 36-12 mark in Southeastern Conference play. The Gators won national titles in 2006 and 2008.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football