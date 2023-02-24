X
Fleury gets 73rd shutout to lead Wild over Blue Jackets 2-0

By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots for his 73rd career shutout and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Fleury is 12th on the NHL's career shutouts list, three behind Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito, who are tied for 10th.

Brandon Duhaime and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota, which passed Colorado for third place in the Central Division. The Wild are also second in the Western Conference wild-card race behind Edmonton.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 23 shots for Columbus, which was shut out for the sixth time this season and third at home. The Blue Jackets have lost four of their last five home games and remain in the NHL basement.

Despite being outshot 13-8, the first period was all Minnesota with goals from Duhaime at 3:01 and Kaprizov at 8:48 for the only scores of the game.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Visits Toronto on Friday night.

Columbus: Hosts Edmonton on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

