Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

Mangiapane made it 2-0 at 15:14 with a deflection that stood after a replay challenge for a high stick. It was his 19th of the season, 18 of which have come on the road.

Tkachuk’s shot with 5.2 seconds left in the second put Calgary up 3-0.

Columbus failed to get a shot on goal in the second until 8:50 remained in the period. Merzlikins faced 39 shots through two.

Calgary made it 4-0 just 30 seconds into the third when Lindholm converted Gaudreau’s rebound.

Gudbranson’s shot from the blue line at 6:55, his first goal of the season, made it 5-0. Tkachuk scored his team-leading 20th at 7:36.

Gaudreau extended his point streak to six games and leads the Flames with 35 assists to go with 16 goals.

UP NEXT

Flames: At the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Host the first-place New York Rangers on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke, left, checks Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke, left, checks Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Calgary Flames' Adam Ruzicka, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Calgary Flames' Adam Ruzicka, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, looks for an open pass as Calgary Flames' Erik Gudbranson defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, looks for an open pass as Calgary Flames' Erik Gudbranson defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, left, and Calgary Flames' Nikita Zadorov battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Caption Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, left, and Calgary Flames' Nikita Zadorov battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete