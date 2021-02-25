Flags ordered lowered to half-staff after officer's death

A contractor who happened to be in the area heard the 13-year-old boy crying for help and called 911. Emergency responders soon arrived but could not save the girl, who authorities said was trapped under the ice.

The girl's body was recovered about four hours later. The boy suffered hypothermia and was being treated at a hospital. Their names have not been released.

Lagore, a married father with two young sons, was a 15-year-veteran of the force and was responsible for its first canine training academy.

No other injuries were reported, and the deaths remain under investigation by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources.