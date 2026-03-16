Flagg helps Mavericks bounce back from one of their worst games of the season with win at Cleveland

“We got beat pretty good at home and so to not have to wait too long to play them again while understanding the things that we made mistakes at home we could correct,” Kidd said. “That was our energy and effort, which was probably one of the worst that we had all season. So, as a group, this was a character check and everyone passed.”

Friday's 138-105 defeat was tied for the Mavericks' worst loss of the season, after they dropped their season opener to San Antonio 125-92.

Cooper Flagg, the top overall pick in last year's NBA Draft, had his best game since coming back from a left foot injury with 27 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. It is the ninth time he has had at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game.

“I’m feeling better and just getting back into a rhythm,” he said. “I thought we had a much better presence with our physicality and kind of stood them up a little bit. I thought we just had a lot better pace. The ball was moving with a lot of energy."

Kidd also moved P.J. Washington to center, which resulted in 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Washington thought the switch helped open up the floor and led to more open shots from the perimeter for the Mavericks.

“I felt like they brought it to us in Dallas. They played a lot tougher than we did and they wanted it more so obviously we got a chip on our shoulder,” he said.

The most unlikely contribution came from rookie John Poulakidas, who had his first NBA points. Poulakidas, who signed a two-way contract on March 1, had 10 points, including eight in the third quarter when Dallas pulled away.

Poulakidas received the game ball in the locker room and said he was happy to come up big in a pivotal quarter that helped seal a win.

“The biggest thing for us was really just taking pride on the defensive end and then at the same time moving and sharing the ball. I think sometimes people lose sight of how much your offense really trickles down into your defense,” he said. “When everyone’s touching the ball and it’s moving side to side and everyone feels involved, it just makes everybody want to guard on the other end of the floor.”

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba