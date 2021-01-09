X

Five Eastern Michigan players in double figures in 71-59 win

Drew Lowder had 18 points to lead five Eastern Michigan players in double figures as the Eagles beat Akron 71-59

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Drew Lowder had 18 points to lead five Eastern Michigan players in double figures as the Eagles beat Akron 71-59 on Saturday.

Yeikson Montero added 14 points for the Eagles (3-3, 1-2 Mid-American). Bryce McBride, Noah Morgan and Ty Groce had 10 points each. Montero also had six rebounds.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 10 points for the Zips (4-2, 2-1) as did Maishe Dailey.

