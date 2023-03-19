First round of March Madness features double-digit comebacks

The Bears trailed by 18 points against Alabama early on and overcame it for a 78-74 win. It was tied for the third-largest comeback in the history of the tournament. Texas A&M still holds the biggest rally in NCAA history, coming back from 21-down against Penn in 2017. Oklahoma State's 19-point rally in 2010 against Chattanooga is No. 2 on the list.

Hours before the Bears' rally, Miami trailed Oklahoma State by 17 points at the half. The team had a heart-to-heart at the break and used a stellar third quarter to get back in the game. Miami then made enough plays down the stretch for the 62-61 victory.