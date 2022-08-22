Firearms found after standoff ends with 2 brothers killed

Several agencies provided armored vehicles, and three of them were struck by gunfire from the two suspects, authorities said. Sgt. Brice Nihiser of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the suspects shot at the state patrol helicopter but did not strike it, the newspaper reported.

Authorities said a bulk propane truck was moved next to one of the houses on the property during the standoff, and they alleged that Randy Wilhelm had earlier threatened to use the tanker as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to apprehend him.

Law enforcement officers shot and killed both men shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday as they were allegedly riding in a side-by-side vehicle toward officers who were outside of an armored vehicle, officials said. Two other people were evacuated safely, they said.

Sheriff Jay Shaffer said his office had done planning and surveillance to try to bring about a peaceful resolution, but “based on their actions, the brothers unfortunately did not appear to have any intention of being arrested.”

The state attorney general's office said Monday that officers were executing a search warrant for Randy Wilhelm and seizure of all firearms on the property. The office's Bureau of Criminal Investigation seized more than 1,000 firearms and more than 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the property, officials said.

“The firearms are primarily sporting shotguns and hunting caliber rifles," officials said in a statement Monday. “Most of the ammunition is target ammunition for trapshooting."

The bureau is investigating the shooting.