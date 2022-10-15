Finn with 7 TDs; Toledo rolls in 2nd half, beats Kent State

Kent State (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a pair of touchdown runs from Marquez Cooper sandwiched between Collin Schlee's 12-yard scoring run.

Finn had a 27-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then threw TD passes on three consecutive series in the second that tied the game at 28. Andrew Glass' 20-yard field goal as time expired gave Kent State a 31-28 halftime lead.