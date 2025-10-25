Finn leads fourth-quarter rally as Miami (Ohio) beats Western Michigan 26-17, stands alone atop MAC

Adam Trick's strip-sack ended the Broncos' ensuing possession and Dom Dzioban provided a cushion with a 51-yard field goal. Dzioban made all four of his attempts.

Both the RedHawks (5-3, 4-0) and the Broncos (4-4, 3-1) came in on four-game win streaks. Miami has won 11 straight regular-season MAC games.

Finn was 18-of-30 passing for 260 yards and ran for 52 more. Jordan Brunson rushed for 90 yards on 13 carries. Perry had 98 yards receiving and Weaver 96.

Broc Lowry was 16 of 28 for 172 yards and a touchdown to Talique Williams and rushed for 82 more. Michael Brescia had a rushing TD.

