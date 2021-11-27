Finn, Koback lead Toledo past Akron 49-14

Finn completed 16 of 26 passes for 257 yards. Koback, who had 185 yards total offense, ran for two touchdowns and caught a 51-yard pass from Finn for another. One of his TD runs was a 44-yarder.

In addition to the long hookup with Koback, Finn's TD passes were 23 yards to Devin Maddox, 33 yards to Drew Rosi and 22 yards to Isaiah Winstead.