Finland's Korhonen pulls out of US Open over travel concerns

He was replaced in the field by Cole Hammer, the first alternate from the Columbus, Ohio, qualifier that featured the strongest field.

Korhonen has never played in the U.S. Open. The 40-year-old earned one of the 10 spots awarded to European Tour players. In the absence of a 36-hole qualifier in England because of travel restrictions in the United Kingdom, the 10 spots were determined by a points list earned over three European Tour events. Korhonen finished at No. 4.