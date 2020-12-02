Final sentencing set for man who claimed to be missing child

Rini signed a court document admitting that he claimed he was Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared at age 6 in 2011.

Rini had told authorities he had just escaped captors who sexually abused him for years.

When confronted with DNA results proving he wasn't Pitzen, Rini said he had watched a story about Timmothy on ABC’s “20/20” and wanted to get away from his own family, the FBI said.

Rini’s DNA was already on file because of his criminal record. He served time for burglary and vandalism.

He twice portrayed himself in Ohio as a juvenile victim of sex trafficking, and in each case was identified after being fingerprinted, authorities have said.

