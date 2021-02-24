Final hearing set for bill to limit DeWine's health orders

Last year, DeWine, a Republican, had indicated he would veto any bill that would make it hard for him or the health department to issue emergency orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He made good on that promise in December when a similar Senate bill moved through the House and Senate and landed on his desk.

But DeWine and lawmakers appeared to have made some compromises with the lasted proposal, although the governor said last week that it still does not guarantee he will sign it into law.

“We think it has a way to go and really it’s not so much about me,” DeWine said. “It’s not about me. What we have to make sure we have to get right is how a future governor — not a Mike DeWine — a future governor can react to an emergency.”

Proponents of both the House and Senate bill believe DeWine and the state health department have issued orders during the last 11 months of the pandemic that have remained enacted for longer than necessary and, as a result, have unduly damaged small businesses and the state’s economy.

Opponents of the effort have called it unconstitutional and warned it would decentralize the state’s response during an emergency and cost lives in the process.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.