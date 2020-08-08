Filly Ramona Hill wins $1 million Hambletonian, ties record

Ramona Hill made a late last-to-first move and posted the fastest time (1:51.2) in winning one of the two eliminations held last week.

Breaking from the No. 5 post position in the final, McCarthy moved earlier this week, taking the lead from Threefiftytwo near the end of the backstretch in winning for the third time in four starts in the coronavirus-delayed season.

“So when I came out early there, I sensed I could find the front and I went for it,” McCarthy said. “She knows her job, I’ve said it the whole way along, in the last turn she really swelled up. She was starting to work there a little bit towards the wire but she finished it off.”

It was the first win in the race for Alagna and McCarthy.

The Crawfords had a really big day. They also own a piece of Sorella, who won the $600,000 Hambletonian Oaks for 3-year-old trotting fillies.

The Crawfords and Grant are partners with Robert Leblanc and In The Gym Partners in owning Ramona Hill.

Ready For Moni, who won the other elimination last weekend, held off Back Of The Neck to finish second.

Ready For Moni returned $3.40 and $2.40. Back Of The Neck paid $2.40.

In the Oaks, driver Yannick Gingras scored his sixth win in seven years in this race. Favored Sorella won by 1 3/4-lengths to give trainer Nancy Takter her first win the race. Her father, Jimmy, won the race a record eight times, the last five times with Gingras driving.

