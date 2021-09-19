Fields takes over for injured Dalton, Bears beat Bengals

Dalton, facing his former team for the second time in as many seasons, threw a touchdown pass to Allen Robinson. The three-time Pro Bowler, who led Dallas to a victory at Cincinnati last year, completed 9 of 11 passes for 56 yards.

Dalton was hurt late in the second quarter. He took some warmup throws at halftime, but did not return to the game.

Robinson caught his 40th career TD when he hauled in an 11-yarder on the game’s opening possession.

Burrow was 19 of 30 for 207 yards. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner threw for two TDs and was picked off three times, after setting career highs in passer rating (128.8) and yards per attempt (9.67) in an overtime win over Minnesota.

The Bears (1-1) led 10-3 after Cairo Santos kicked a 28-yard field goal in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter that was set up by Tashaun Gipson’s fumble recovery.

Smith made it a 14-point game when he leaped to haul in a short pass intended for Tyler Boyd at the 47 and returned up the left sideline.

Jaylon Johnson got his first career interception on Cincinnati’s next possession. After Chicago punted, Angelo Blackson got his first as a pro deep in Bengals territory on a ball that teammate Alec Ogletree deflected. That led to another field goal for Santos, making it 20-3.

INJURY REPORT

Bengals: No injuries reported.

Bears: NT Eddie Goldman (knee) was inactive after missing the opener and being listed as doubtful for this game. He opted out of last season because of COVID-19 concerns.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Visit Pittsburgh on Sept. 26.

Bears: Visit Cleveland on Sept. 26.

