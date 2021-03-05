FEMA to assist Ohio in mass vaccination site in Cleveland

The area around the clinic was identified through the CDC as having a moderately socially vulnerable population. Of the 25,000 people that live within 1 mile of the Wolstein Center, more than 60% are minorities, 6.36% are elderly and almost 45% of households live in poverty.

The doses that will be administered at the center will be in addition to the state's regular vaccine allotment after many governors became reluctant to take part if it meant sharing part of their statewide allocation.

DeWine also announced Friday that the state will be opening up 15 long-term mass vaccination clinics across Ohio to expand regional access to the vaccine. These clinics will not be part of the White House initiative and are strictly funded by the state.

The sites will be located in Lima, Dayton, Columbus, Akron, Youngstown, Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Marietta, Wilmington and Zanesville.

In addition to those sites, four mobile vaccine clinics will also be making their way around other mid-size and rural areas of the state, DeWine said.

As of Friday, more than 1.8 million Ohioans have at least received their first doses of the various vaccines on the market, according to the state dashboard. DeWine said there was an issue at the beginning of more demand for the vaccine than supply, but things changed this week when President Joe Biden announced the ramping up of supply and even promised enough for all Americans by end of May.

“We are really at a point in this battle against the virus where we now have a very effective weapon. We have three weapons. Three different vaccines,” DeWine told reporters Friday. “They’re very effective tools that we need to really drive this virus around and get back to normal.”

