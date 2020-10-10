Federal judges rule in GOP's favor on Ohio ballot boxes

Early voting in Ohio began Tuesday.

Polster's decision had marked the second time in recent weeks that a court ruled against LaRose's directive.

Voter advocates are keen on expanding access to drop boxes, which some voters see as an attractive option amid concerns about Postal Service cuts and the coronavirus pandemic, and which are often sought by urban, more Democratic-leaning counties.

Three courts have scolded LaRose for the original drop box directive, calling it unreasonable and arbitrary. A state appellate court made clear he had the authority to remedy the order under law.

The waters were further muddied when LaRose issued an update to the directive restricting them to county election board offices or “outside” them. Polster interpreted that as meaning anywhere outside the building, even off site, while LaRose’s office argued it restricted the boxes to election board property.

The federal appeals court is now the highest court to have gotten a piece of the case, and gave LaRose — and his Republican allies in the case, including President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee — a victory.