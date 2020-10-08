Federal judge to revisit Ohio limit on ballot drop boxes

U.S. District Court Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland had dismissed the A. Philip Randolph Institute's case Tuesday, because he said Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose had issued a new order a day earlier that permitted ballot drop boxes at multiple locations within a county. That had been what the institute's lawsuit was seeking.

But LaRose's office said, by allowing drop boxes “outside” boards of elections, his new directive was meant to restrict them to board property just outside the building — not to allow them off-site.