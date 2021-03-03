Federal judge extends stay on Ohio heartbeat abortion ban

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett's order means that enforcement of the law signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in April 2019 will remain on hold. Lawyers for Ohio abortion providers have asked Barrett to block the law permanently.

The measure would prohibit abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. That fact has prompted opponents to argue that it effectively banned the procedure. The measure was twice vetoed by then-Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, before DeWine signed it.