Fed review cites high speed in turnpike crash that killed 5

The NTSB found that the westbound bus went off the right side of the highway, hit an embankment and overturned, blocking both lanes and the shoulder. Almost immediately two trucks that had been following the bus ran into it. A car and truck drove off the road to avoid the crash and ended up wedged beside each other.

A lawyer for Z&D Tour said Tuesday she had not seen the NTSB findings and declined comment about the crash.

The NTSB said the bus had slowed to about 60 mph (97 kph) when it struck the embankment. A FedEx truck was going about 21 mph (34 kph) when it struck the bus, the report said. The last recorded speed of the UPS truck in which both drivers died was 56 mph (90 kph), according to the board's findings.

Federal investigators said variable speed limit signs may have prevented the crash or lessened its severity.

The NTSB issued a set of recommendations to federal and state transportation agencies as well as trucking and bus industry-related organizations and businesses. Topics of the recommendations include excessive speed when pavement is wet, standards for commercial vehicle collision avoidance and mitigation systems and onboard video event recorder systems.