FCS top-ranked South Dakota State cruises to 63-13 win over Youngstown State

Angel Johnson returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a Jackrabbits touchdown and Mason followed with a 38-yard score. Mason's 48-yard TD gave South Dakota State a 35-3 late in the first half.

Mark Gronowski threw for 127 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards and another score for the Jackrabbits.

South Dakota State scored on its first seven true possessions — excluding a one-play possession at the end of the first half — and 8 of 9 overall. The Jackrabbits only punt came with two minutes left.

Beau Brungard threw for 169 yards with an interception and ran for 59 and a score for the Penguins (2-5, 1-2).

