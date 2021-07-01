journal-news logo
FC Cincinnati visits Houston after 2 straight shutout wins

By The Associated Press
FC Cincinnati heads into a matchup against Houston after securing two straight shutout wins

FC Cincinnati (3-5-1) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-3-5)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -106, FC Cincinnati +279, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati heads into a matchup with Houston after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at home. Houston scored 30 goals last season and recorded 19 assists.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-10-0 in road matches. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Fafa Picault, Ethan Bartlow (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

