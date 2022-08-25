journal-news logo
FC Cincinnati, Vazquez agree to contract through 2025

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez (19) celebrates with Álvaro Barreal (31) after scoring a goal against Inter Miami during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The game ended in a 4-4 draw. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

8 minutes ago
Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincinnati have agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vazquez and FC Cincinnati agreed Thursday to a contract extension through the 2025 season, a deal that includes an option for 2026.

The 23-year-old forward has a career-best 15 league goals this season, tied for third in Major League Soccer with Dallas' Jesús Ferreira and one behind Austin's Sebastián Driussi and Nashville's Hany Mukhtar.

Vazquez is a possible pick for the U.S. roster for exhibitions against Japan and Saudi Arabia, the team's last two prep games ahead of the World Cup.

Vazquez had a base salary of $275,000 this season — his third with Cincinnati — and total compensation of $304,167.

The native of Chula Vista, California, was acquired in November 2019 from Nashville, which selected Vazquez from Atlanta in an expansion draft.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

