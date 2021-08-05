journal-news logo
X

FC Cincinnati, Red Bulls play to scoreless draw

news | 9 minutes ago
Kenneth Vermeer made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the New York Red Bulls 0-0 on Wednesday night

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Kenneth Vermeer made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the New York Red Bulls 0-0 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati (3-7-6) has lost only two of its last nine matches — with four clean sheets. New York (5-7-4) had its winless streak extended to five matches.

Patryk Klimala nearly scored for New York in the fifth minute with a shot off the crossbar.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel made two saves for his fifth shutout.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top