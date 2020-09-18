FC Cincinnati plays New York on 4-game road slide

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Florian Valot leads New York with two assists. has one goal over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Brandon Vazquez has one goal and one assist for FC Cincinnati so far this season. has one goal over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 3-5-2, averaging 0.6 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 2-5-3, averaging 0.7 goals, zero assists, 2.4 shots on goal and 2.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Sean Davis (injured), Marc Rzatkowski (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Saad Abdul-Salaam (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Frankie Amaya.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.