FC Cincinnati hosts the Colorado Rapids in a non-conference matchup

news | 6 hours ago
By The Associated Press
FC Cincinnati and the Colorado Rapids meet for a non-conference matchup

Colorado Rapids (4-2-1) vs. FC Cincinnati (1-4-1)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +212, Colorado +119, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati plays the Colorado Rapids in non-conference play.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-4 in home matches. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago and recorded five assists.

The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall and 5-5-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago and registered 24 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Franko Kovacevic (injured).

Colorado: Younes Namli (injured), Kellyn Acosta, Steven Beitashour (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

