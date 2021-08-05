FC Cincinnati hosts Orlando City SC after 3 straight home draws

Orlando City SC (8-4-5) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-7-6)
Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati plays Orlando City SC after playing to a draw in three straight home games.
FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall and 2-5-4 at home a season ago. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago and recorded five assists.
Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall and 3-3-5 on the road during the 2020 season. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.
The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).
Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.