FC Cincinnati hosts Chicago, tries to break 4-game home skid

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Chicago Fire (7-16-7) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-17-8)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +161, Chicago +145, Draw +250; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts Chicago looking to break a four-game home skid.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall and 2-5-4 at home during the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 37.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall and 0-6-5 on the road a season ago. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and recorded 24 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured).

Chicago: Boris Sekulic (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

