FC Cincinnati hosts Chicago, tries to break 4-game home skid

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall and 0-6-5 on the road a season ago. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and recorded 24 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured).

Chicago: Boris Sekulic (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).

