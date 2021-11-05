FC Cincinnati faces Atlanta United FC, seeks to stop 11-game skid

Atlanta United FC is 11-9-11 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta United FC has allowed 26 of its 36 goals conceded in the second half of games.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acosta has seven goals and six assists for FC Cincinnati. Brandon Vazquez has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Marcelino Moreno has nine goals and four assists for Atlanta United FC. Josef Martinez has five goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 0-10-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing three goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 5-2-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), Beckham Sunderland (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Santiago Sosa (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.