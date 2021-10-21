FC Cincinnati enters a matchup against Inter Miami CF as losers of 8 in a row

FC Cincinnati put together a 4-15-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-10-0 in road games. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.