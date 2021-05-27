FC Cincinnati and the New England Revolution square off

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 6-4-3 on the road in the 2020 season. New England scored 33 goals last season and registered 22 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Tom Pettersson (injured), Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Franko Kovacevic (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.