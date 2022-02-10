FBI ups reward to $20,000 in 2002 Washington state killing

Authorities in Pierce County said Liban Abdulkadir Sheikh shot Ricky Sinclair six times in Lakewood, near Tacoma, in November 2002 to punish Sinclair for intervening in a domestic disturbance involving Shiekh's friend. Sheik was charged with first-degree murder and with assault for shooting and wounding his friend's former girlfriend.

The FBI says Sheikh, a 43-year-old Somali national, has been a fugitive since the shootings. The agency's Seattle field office announced Thursday it had increased the reward for his arrest from $2,500 to $20,000.