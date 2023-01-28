X
Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan over Miami (OH) 74-69

Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points and Eastern Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a 74-69 victory over Miami (OH)

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points and Eastern Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a 74-69 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Farrakhan also grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles (5-16, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates added 17 points one game after scoring a career-high 43 in an 84-79 loss to Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan, including the final 27 of the first half, in the loss to the Rockets. Bates made just 5 of 18 shots against the RedHawks, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Tyson Acuff added 12 points and four steals.

Mekhi Lairy had 23 points and three steals to pace the RedHawks (7-14, 1-7). Ryan Mabrey added 16 points and Morgan Safford pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan hosts Ohio while Miami (OH) hosts Toledo.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

