Farmer's power, Aristides' arm send Reds past Giants 3-2

Vladimir Gutierrez picked up his first win of the season in his eighth start. Gutierrez (1-6), who entered with the most losses of any major league pitcher without a win, had runners in scoring position in four of his five innings but allowed only one to cross the plate. He gave up six hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Tony Santillan, Cincinnati’s fourth reliever, got pinch-hitter Thairo Estrada to ground out with two on to end the eighth. Santillan also pitched the ninth for his third save — and second straight that required four outs.

Major League Baseball suspended Pham on Saturday for three games — retroactive to Friday — and fined him for slapping the Giants’ Joc Pederson during an altercation in the outfield before Friday’s game.

Pederson drove in the Giants’ first run with a double in the third. Evan Longoria made it a one-run game with a sixth-inning homer off reliever Luis Cessa.

San Francisco starter Alex Wood (3-4) settled down after the first, allowing only two more hits and four overall with one walk and six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings against his former team.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: C Curt Casali was activated from the seven-day concussion list and C Michael Papierski was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. Casali singled leading off the ninth and was lifted for Bart, a fellow catcher.

Reds: OF Max Shrock (left calf strain) was sent to Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment. Shrock has been out all season. … LHP Mike Minor threw 79 pitches over six innings for Triple-A Louisville at Omaha on Friday in his fourth rehab start.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Alex Cobb (3-2, 6.25 ERA) gave up 10 hits and six runs in six innings during his last start against the Mets on Monday. Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (2-5, 6.32) allowed nine hits and eight runs over four innings last time out Tuesday against the Cubs.

